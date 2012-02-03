* Moderate U.S. weather forecasts continue to weigh on prices * Record high production, storage also keep buyers cautious (Recasts, updates prices, market activity; adds comments, details) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Feb 3 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Friday, their fourth drop in five sessions, as moderate weather forecasts and record high supplies weighed further on prices that had bounced up the previous day on short covering. Prices rebounded 7 percent on Thursday after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories fell last week by a larger-than-expected 132 billion cubic feet to 2.966 trillion cubic feet. The draw was above the Reuters poll estimate of 127 bcf, the second straight week that EIA storage data was slightly supportive versus market expectations. "The storage report came in a little high yesterday, so we bounced, but the weather forecasts look pretty mild, so we could test the recent lows again next week," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas. The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange slipped 5.5 cents, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $2.499 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.45 and $2.56. Planned production cuts announced by several key producers due to low prices helped drive front-month gas up 14 percent last week. But with shut ins not seen as sufficient to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent, prices finished this week down 6.7 percent. The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $2.231 early last week, ended January with a 16.3 percent loss, the biggest decline so far this year for any of the 19 commodities in the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. The January sell-off was the steepest monthly slide for the nearby contract since August 2010 and followed a 15.8 percent drop in December. The sharp drop in gas prices over the last two months has driven implied volatility this week to 64 percent, its highest in more than two years. Open interest has gained steadily to record high levels, a sign that new shorts have driven the market, not longs bailing out of unprofitable positions. With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remained skeptical of any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks as daytime highs, at times, top out in the upper-40s or low-50s degrees Fahrenheit. Winter so far in the United States has been the second mildest since 1950. It is running about 13 percent warmer than the 30-year normal, according to private forecaster MDA EarthSat. INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS High gas production, primarily from shale, has been pressuring gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at record highs for this time of year, focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012. The weekly EIA storage draw sharply widened the surplus relative to last year by 55 bcf to 586 bcf, or nearly 25 percent. It also added 54 bcf to the excess to the five-year average, raising that total to 601 bcf, or 25 percent. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in winter demand was stirring concerns that the huge inventory glut could keep prices under pressure all year. Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf below average, or about 30 percent. Traders agreed the recent pick up in storage draws, above what would be expected based on weather alone, was likely due to pressure on storage owners to move gas out of inventory before the end of the heating season. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf, meaning both surpluses will grow sharply again after that report. Without better late-winter demand, storage owners may have to dump gas before March 31 to meet minimum seasonal turnover requirements. That could drive prices back below the recent 10-year low. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set nearly 30 years ago. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE? Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago. While the count is well below the 800 level some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA data on Monday showed gross U.S. natural gas production in November hit a record high above 72 bcf daily. More fuel switching by utilities and industry to gas from costlier fuels such as oil and coal could add as much as 1.5 bcf per day, or 2.2 percent, to total gas demand in 2012. Tighter environmental rules on emissions should also favor gas, a less polluting fossil fuel, by forcing some power generators to shut less efficient coal units. Analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)