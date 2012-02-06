(Rewrites, adds cash prices, quote, updates futures prices)
* Colder late-week outlook lifts futures after early selling
* Record high production, storage limit price gains
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Front-month U.S.
natural gas futures reversed course and edged higher early
Monday, as colder Northeast and Midwest forecasts for later this
week lifted prices despite ongoing concerns about record high
supplies and mild early-week temperatures.
"The weather (forecast) turned a little colder, but the
real story is the huge storage overhang," a Houston-based cash
trader said.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake
have also lent some support to gas prices. But with
production still running at an all-time high and inventories
likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remained
skeptical of any upside without much colder weather to kick up
heating demand.
At 10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT), the front-month gas
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was
up 1.8 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $2.517 per million British
thermal units after trading between $2.447 and $2.556.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later
this week and early next week before warming again.
Winter so far in the United States has been the second
mildest since 1950. It is running about 13 percent warmer than
the 30-year normal, according to private forecaster MDA
EarthSat.
Early cash quotes for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub
NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, edged up 5 cents to
$2.45 per million British thermal units on moderate volume of
527 million cubic feet. Early deals firmed to 1 cent under NYMEX
from a 5-cent discount on Friday.
Next-day gas on Transco pipeline at the New York City
gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 11 cents to $2.89 on the cooler Tuesday
outlook. Volume was moderate at 127 mmcfd.
Gas prices lost nearly 7 percent last week following a 14
percent gain the week before on the production cut
announcements.
But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient
to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or
more than 4 percent.
The wild swings in gas prices over the last two months
helped drive implied volatility to 64 percent last week, its
highest in more than two years.
Open interest has gained steadily during that time, hitting
record high levels mostly as prices headed lower, a sign that
new shorts were driving the market, not longs bailing out of
unprofitable positions.
INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has been
pressuring gas prices for the last couple of years, but with
storage still at record highs for this time of year, focus has
shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn
out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed domestic gas inventories fell by a
larger-than-expected 132 bcf to 2.966 trillion cubic feet.
But the weekly storage draw sharply widened the surplus
relative to last year by 55 bcf to 586 bcf, or nearly 25
percent. It also added 54 bcf to the excess to the five-year
average, raising that total to 601 bcf, or 25 percent.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in winter demand was
stirring concerns that the huge inventory glut could keep prices
under pressure all year.
Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf
below average, or about 30 percent.
The recent pick up in storage draws, above what would be
expected based on weather alone, was likely due to pressure on
storage owners to move gas out of inventory before the end of
the heating season, traders said.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 78 bcf to 110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf
and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf,
meaning the surpluses will grow sharply again.
Without better late-winter demand, storage owners may have
to dump gas before March 31 to meet minimum seasonal turnover
requirements. That could drive prices back below the recent
10-year low of $2.231 hit two weeks ago.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set nearly 30 years
ago.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE?
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the
fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that
low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level some say is
needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet
to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-term Energy Outlook due
out later Monday to assess the agency's latest estimates for
supply and demand.
More fuel switching by utilities and industry to gas from
costlier fuels such as oil and coal could add as much as 1.5 bcf
per day, or 2.2 percent, to total gas demand in 2012.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions should also favor
gas, a less polluting fossil fuel, by forcing some power
generators to shut less efficient coal units.
Analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas
market without serious production cuts.
Prices as of 10:10 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.532 0.033 1.3% 2.447 2.556 51,326 249,784
NGc2 2.716 0.039 1.5% 2.6350 2.739 16,579 89,977
CLc1 97.45 -0.39 -0.4% 96.38 97.75 91,881 331,240
CLc2 97.91 -0.32 -0.3% 96.78 98.15 31,224 86,850
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.532 2.760 3.270 2.910 2.300 41.61 60.32
CLc1 97.45 99.8 95.15 102.04 96.57 44.37 27.42
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)