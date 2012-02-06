(Rewrites, adds cash prices, quote, updates futures prices) * Colder late-week outlook lifts futures after early selling * Record high production, storage limit price gains NEW YORK, Feb 6 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and edged higher early Monday, as colder Northeast and Midwest forecasts for later this week lifted prices despite ongoing concerns about record high supplies and mild early-week temperatures. "The weather (forecast) turned a little colder, but the real story is the huge storage overhang," a Houston-based cash trader said. Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake have also lent some support to gas prices. But with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remained skeptical of any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand. At 10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 1.8 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $2.517 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.447 and $2.556. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later this week and early next week before warming again. Winter so far in the United States has been the second mildest since 1950. It is running about 13 percent warmer than the 30-year normal, according to private forecaster MDA EarthSat. Early cash quotes for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, edged up 5 cents to $2.45 per million British thermal units on moderate volume of 527 million cubic feet. Early deals firmed to 1 cent under NYMEX from a 5-cent discount on Friday. Next-day gas on Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 rose 11 cents to $2.89 on the cooler Tuesday outlook. Volume was moderate at 127 mmcfd. Gas prices lost nearly 7 percent last week following a 14 percent gain the week before on the production cut announcements. But traders said planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent. The wild swings in gas prices over the last two months helped drive implied volatility to 64 percent last week, its highest in more than two years. Open interest has gained steadily during that time, hitting record high levels mostly as prices headed lower, a sign that new shorts were driving the market, not longs bailing out of unprofitable positions. INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS High gas production, primarily from shale, has been pressuring gas prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at record highs for this time of year, focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic gas inventories fell by a larger-than-expected 132 bcf to 2.966 trillion cubic feet. But the weekly storage draw sharply widened the surplus relative to last year by 55 bcf to 586 bcf, or nearly 25 percent. It also added 54 bcf to the excess to the five-year average, raising that total to 601 bcf, or 25 percent. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in winter demand was stirring concerns that the huge inventory glut could keep prices under pressure all year. Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf below average, or about 30 percent. The recent pick up in storage draws, above what would be expected based on weather alone, was likely due to pressure on storage owners to move gas out of inventory before the end of the heating season, traders said. Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 78 bcf to 110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf, meaning the surpluses will grow sharply again. Without better late-winter demand, storage owners may have to dump gas before March 31 to meet minimum seasonal turnover requirements. That could drive prices back below the recent 10-year low of $2.231 hit two weeks ago. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set nearly 30 years ago. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE? Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes. While the count is well below the 800 level some say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-term Energy Outlook due out later Monday to assess the agency's latest estimates for supply and demand. More fuel switching by utilities and industry to gas from costlier fuels such as oil and coal could add as much as 1.5 bcf per day, or 2.2 percent, to total gas demand in 2012. Tighter environmental rules on emissions should also favor gas, a less polluting fossil fuel, by forcing some power generators to shut less efficient coal units. Analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts. Prices as of 10:10 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.532 0.033 1.3% 2.447 2.556 51,326 249,784 NGc2 2.716 0.039 1.5% 2.6350 2.739 16,579 89,977 CLc1 97.45 -0.39 -0.4% 96.38 97.75 91,881 331,240 CLc2 97.91 -0.32 -0.3% 96.78 98.15 31,224 86,850 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.532 2.760 3.270 2.910 2.300 41.61 60.32 CLc1 97.45 99.8 95.15 102.04 96.57 44.37 27.42 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)