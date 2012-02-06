(Rewrites lead, adds byline, quote, updates prices)
* Colder outlook lends support after early selling
* Record high production, surplus limit price gains
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. natural gas futures
held modest gains midday on Monday in a seesaw session
underpinned by forecasts for colder weather in the Northeast and
Midwest later this week, while ongoing concerns about record
high supplies and mild early-week temperatures limited price
increases.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake
have lent some support to gas prices.
But with production still running at an all-time high and
inventories likely to end winter at record highs, most traders
remained skeptical of any upside without colder weather to kick
up heating demand.
"The storage number (draw) was a little higher than expected
(on Thursday), and we're finally getting a little bit of (cold)
weather, which may have stopped us from falling," said Tom Saal,
senior vice president at INTL Hencorp Futures in Miami.
At 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 3.1
cents, or 1.2 percent, at $2.53 per million British thermal
units after trading between $2.447 and $2.556.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later
this week and early next week.
Winter so far in the United States has been the second
mildest since 1950. It is running about 13 percent warmer than
the 30-year normal, according to recent data from private
forecaster MDA EarthSat.
Despite recent production cut announcements, traders said
planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market
oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more
than 4 percent.
In addition, they noted concerns that a growing inventory
surplus could pressure prices further as winter winds down.
Wild swings in gas prices over the last two months helped
drive implied volatility to 64 percent last week, its highest in
more than 2-1/2 years.
INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at
record highs for this time of year the focus has shifted to the
huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an
even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf
below average, or about 30 percent.
The March-April natural gas futures spread, which usually
trades with March at a premium to April, flipped into a rare
carry, now at about 18 cents, as a mild winter slowed inventory
draws and stirred fears storage owners may be contractually
forced to reduce stocks before March 31.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed total gas inventories of 2.966 trillion cubic feet
now stand at 586 bcf, or 25 percent, above the same year ago
week and 601 bcf, or 25 percent, above the five-year average.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, traders said the slowdown in winter demand was
likely to increase the huge inventory glut and could drive
prices below the recent 10-year low of $2.231 hit two weeks ago.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 78 bcf to 110 bcf, well below last year's drop of 206 bcf
and the five-year average decline for this week of 191 bcf,
meaning the surpluses will grow sharply again.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE?
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the
fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that
low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level, which some say
is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook due
out on Tuesday to assess the agency's latest estimates for
supply and demand.
While tighter environmental rules on emissions and
relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from
utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to
balance the gas market without serious production cuts.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bob
Burgdorfer)