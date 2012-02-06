(Rewrites lead, adds quote, updates with closing prices)
* Colder outlook lends support after early selling
* Record high production, surplus limit price gains
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. natural gas futures
ended higher on Monday after a seesaw session, with cooler
forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest backing gains, while
ongoing concerns about record high supplies limited the price
increases.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count and planned
production cuts by several key producers such as Chesapeake
have lent some support to gas prices.
But with production still running at an all-time high and
inventories likely to end winter at record highs, most traders
remained skeptical of any upside without colder weather to kick
up heating demand.
"Weather looks potentially a bit chillier for the central
part of the country on the extended view. There is no conviction
in either direction here as futures spin around the $2.50 axis,"
Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.
Saunders also noted the outlook for the next weekly storage
report was bearish relative to the huge draw last year.
The front-month gas futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange finished up 5.1 cents, or 2 percent, at
$2.55 per million British thermal units after trading between
$2.447 and $2.556.
The March-April spread, which usually trades with March at a
premium to April, flipped into a rare carry this winter and now
stands at nearly 19 cents, as mild weather slowed storage draws
and stirred fears that a huge inventory glut could drive prices
below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago.
Wild swings in gas prices over the last two months helped
drive implied volatility to 64 percent last week, its highest in
more than 2-1/2 years.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later
this week and early next week.
Winter so far in the United States has been the second
mildest since 1950. It is running about 13 percent warmer than
the 30-year normal, according to recent data from private
forecaster MDA EarthSat.
Despite recent production cut announcements, traders said
planned shut ins so far were not sufficient to tighten a market
oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more
than 4 percent.
INVENTORY GLUT PERSISTS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices for the last couple of years, but with storage still at
record highs for this time of year the focus has shifted to the
huge inventory surplus building, which could turn out to be an
even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Inventory withdrawals this winter are running nearly 400 bcf
below average, or about 30 percent.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed total gas inventories of 2.966 trillion cubic feet
now stand at about 25 percent above the same year ago week and
above the five-year average.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold
on the horizon, traders said storage draws should fall well
short of last year and the average for the next two weeks.
Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 78 bcf to 110 bcf versus last year's drop of 206 bcf and
the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf, meaning
the both surpluses will grow sharply again.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at
about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time
high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
WHEN WILL THE MARKET BALANCE?
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 32 to 745, a 26-month low. It was the
fourth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that
low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas
operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
from 80 percent to just 47 percent over the last two years due
to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids, according
to Baker Hughes.
While the count is well below the 800 level, which some say
is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Traders were waiting for EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook due
out on Tuesday to assess the agency's latest estimates for gas
supply and demand.
While tighter environmental rules on emissions and
relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from
utilities and industry, analysts say it will be difficult to
balance the gas market without serious production cuts.
(Reporting By Joe Silha)