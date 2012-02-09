NEW YORK Feb 9 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and headed lower early on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory withdrawal well below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 78 billion cubic feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected an 87-bcf decline.

At 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the NYMEX front-month gas futures contract slipped 3 cents, or 1.2 percent, to an intraday low of $2.418 per million British thermal units.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at about $2.47, up 2.2 cents. (Reporting By Joe Silha;Editing by Lisa Shumaker)