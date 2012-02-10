* Cold near-term weather lends support to prices * Chesapeake output cuts also underpin * Record high production, inventories limit upside * Milder extended outlook also weighs on sentiment By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. natural gas futures mostly ended higher on Friday, with chilly weekend forecasts and reports of some production cuts underpinning prices despite a light weekly inventory withdrawal and a milder extended weather outlook. Gas prices on Thursday shrugged off a smaller-than-expected drawdown in inventory and ended higher on news that Chesapeake Energy, the country's No. 2 gas producer, had cut more than 500 million cubic feet per day of output and may cut up to 1 billion cubic feet daily if prices remain low. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished unchanged on Friday at $2.477 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.451 and $2.528. Most other months ended up between 2 cents and 5 cents. For the week, the nearby contract was little changed, easing just 2.2 cents, or 0.9 percent. "Producers have created some support by talking about shut ins, and we've got a cold spell moving across the country now, but the weather outlook is not very supportive after Tuesday," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas. With production still running at all-time highs and inventories likely to end a very mild winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up heating demand. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal for the next few days, then moderate to above normal again by early next week. In its March outlook, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said it expected unseasonable warmth across the South and East, with mostly seasonal temperatures for the rest of the nation. INVENTORY GLUT CAPS GAINS U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed that total gas inventories fell last week by 78 bcf to 2.888 trillion cubic feet. The draw was well below the year-ago drop of 206 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 191 bcf and sharply widened the surplus to those benchmarks to more than 700 bcf, or 33 percent, a huge cushion to meet any late winter demand. With no extreme cold on the horizon and storage still at record highs for this time of year, the growing inventory glut could turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012 than record-high production. For one, concerns were growing that ratchets, or contractual obligations, would force storage owners to pick up the pace of withdrawals, regardless of weather, to meet minimum turnover requirements before the end of the heating season. The lack of heating demand this winter has slowed inventory withdrawals by about 480 bcf, or 33 percent below normal, and more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the overhang and possibly pressure prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit just two weeks ago. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 100 bcf to 134 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at about 2.1 tcf, 35 percent above average and near the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. RECORD PRODUCTION While several producers have said they would shut in some gas production due to low prices, traders said planned cuts so far were not enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent. Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 25 to 720, a 28-month low. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to curb dry gas operations. While the count is well below the 800 level some analysts say is needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, noting the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. The EIA on Tuesday slightly raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year to a record high 67.64 bcfd, which would be the second straight annual record. Most analysts do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the earliest. Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.