* Front month still above recent 10-year low
* Cool weather in consuming regions moderates
* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. natural gas futures
were about 3 cents higher early Tuesday, edging up despite
lingering concerns over a mild winter that has left inventories
bloated as recent production cuts could start to help balance
the market.
Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.461 per million British
thermal units in early U.S. activity, up 3 cents, or just over 1
percent.
The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract
low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002,
forcing some producers, like Chesapeake Energy, to
announce production cuts.
STORAGE CONCERNS TO LIMIT ANY PRICE GAINS
High gas production, primarily from shale, has pressured gas
prices in recent years, but with storage at record highs the
focus has shifted to the huge inventory surplus, which could
turn out to be an even bigger problem for prices in 2012.
Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage
report showed total gas inventories fell by 78 billion cubic
feet to 2.888 trillion cubic feet, widening the surplus to
year-ago storage and the five-year average to more than 700 bcf,
or 33 percent.
With production still running at all-time highs and
inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders
remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to
kick up late-winter heating demand.
The U.S. winter so far has been the second mildest since
1950, and scant heating demand has slowed inventory withdrawals
by nearly 400 bcf, or 30 percent below normal.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory
draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the
glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low.
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 100 bcf to 130 bcf, well below last year's drop of 230 bcf
and the five-year average decline for that week of 178 bcf.
Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter near
the all-time high for end-season storage of 2.148 tcf set in
1983, or nearly 40 percent above average.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in
the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of
room to store gas, forcing more supply into a glutted market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from
4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage
builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
High temperatures in key gas-consuming cities New York and
Chicago were seen edging up from the 30s Fahrenheit in New York
this weekend to near 50 degrees by late-week, while Chicago was
seen rising from the 20s to the low-40s, according to the
Weather Channel's weather.com.
The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for below-normal readings for much of the
western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal
readings in the East.
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth
straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low
prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.
The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen
sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total
due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids
(NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to
Baker Hughes.
While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said
was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has
yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to
higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively
cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and
industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without more serious production cuts.
PRICES: as of 9:10 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.464 0.033 1.4% 2.434 2.485 21,585 156,960
NGc2 2.648 0.028 1.1% 2.6250 2.672 15,390 78,872
CLc1 101.33 0.42 0.4% 100.37 101.65 72,458 307,564
CLc2 101.68 0.39 0.4% 100.7 101.99 42,205 109,189
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.464 2.630 3.190 2.730 2.290 41.94 50.02
CLc1 101.33 99.76 96.51 101.48 96.56 55.98 28.98