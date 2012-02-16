NEW YORK Feb 16 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended gains early Thursday after a government report showed a slightly larger-than-expected weekly inventory draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 127 billion cubic feet to 2.761 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 120-bcf decline.

At 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the NYMEX front-month gas futures contract climbed 11.3 cents, or 4.7 percent, to an intraday high of $2.553 per million British thermal units. The contract had traded as low as $2.415 prior to the report.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.465 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)