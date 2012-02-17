* Front month well above recent 10-year low * Mild weather this week, next week in consuming regions * U.S. crude futures jump $1/barrel early * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3 percent early Friday, as talk of more production cuts rallied the market ahead of the weekend despite mild weather and still bloated inventories. The market rose nearly 6 percent on Thursday, driven by steady buying after government storage data showed a larger-than-expected weekly storage withdrawal. Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading up 8.3 cents, or about 3 percent, at $2.65 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, after climbing as high as $2.694. The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the weakest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers such as Chesapeake Energy to announce production cuts. Early Friday, Encana Corp said it would reduce gas supply by 600 million cubic feet due to lower investment and shut-in output. In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana was heard early near $2.67 on light volume near 352 million cubic feet, up 20 cents from Thursday's average of $2.47. Early Hub cash deals eased slightly to just 1 cent under the front-month contract, from deals done late Thursday about even with the front month. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate was heard early near $2.99 on volume near 42 mmcf, up 21 cents from Thursday's average of $2.78. Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen mostly in the mid-40s to low-50s Fahrenheit in New York and the high-30s to high-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for below-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation, and mostly normal or above-normal readings in the East. INVENTORY GLUT STILL A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Despite a larger-than-expected 127-billion cubic feet drawdown from winter inventories reported on Thursday, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories stand at 2.761 trillion cubic feet, 42 percent above last year's levels and 38 percent above the five-year average. With production still running at all-time peaks and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remain cautious about any upside without much colder weather to kick up late-winter heating demand. One of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 bcf, or 33 percent. Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop. With no extreme cold on the horizon, more light inventory draws are expected in coming weeks, which will only add to the glut and possibly drive futures below their recent 10-year low. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 170 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf. Most analysts now expect inventories to end the winter at a record high 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above the five-year norm, a Reuters poll showed. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 25 to a 28-month low of 720. It was the fifth straight weekly decline and reinforced expectations that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years to just 47 percent of the total due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). That is down from 80 percent two years ago, according to Baker Hughes. While the rig count is well below the 800 level some said was needed to slow record output, analysts said the decline has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They said the shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Tighter environmental rules on emissions and relatively cheap gas prices should prompt more demand from utilities and industry, but analysts say it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts. PRICES: as of 9:26 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.642 0.075 2.9% 2.527 2.694 39,503 180,893 NGc2 2.784 0.071 2.6% 2.6700 2.83 18,716 99,188 CLc1 103.34 1.03 1.0% 102.25 103.46 37,396 278,272 CLc2 103.64 1.00 1.0% 102.55 103.8 72,279 157,860 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.642 2.580 3.160 2.730 2.350 50.57 46.99 CLc1 103.34 99.73 97.13 102.91 95.88 62.42 28.66