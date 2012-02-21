* Moderate U.S. weather forecasts pressure prices early
* Record high production, storage also weigh on prices
* Recent gas rig count declines limit downside
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early Tuesday, as record high supplies and mild U.S. weather forecasts
this week weighed on prices despite the recent slowdown in drilling that could
eventually curb record high output.
Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count - the count has fallen for six
straight weeks to a 28-month low - and planned production cuts by several key
producers like Chesapeake helped drive gas prices up 8 percent last
week.
But with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely
to end winter at a record high, most traders remained skeptical of any upside
without much colder late-winter weather to kick up heating demand.
At 9:10 a.m. EST, the front-month gas futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange was down 9 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.594 per million
British thermal units after trading between $2.586 and $2.673.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key
gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next five days,
then cool to seasonal or slightly below seasonal later this week and early next
week.
SUPPLY GLUT PERSISTS
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week
by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly
decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to
slow dry gas operations.
(Drilling rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million cubic feet per
day of North American gas production immediately and expects to reduce
production by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of the year.
But many traders were still skeptical of planned production cuts, noting the
reductions announced so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by
as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 4 percent.
Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in
pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value
oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends
up in the market after processing.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without
serious production cuts, do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output
until late this year at the earliest.
STORAGE, THE BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Despite last week's price gains, one of the mildest winters on record has
slowed storage draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a
huge cushion in inventories that could limit price gains this year.
Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull
more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory to help meet the surge in
heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been
burned up, a 42 percent drop.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total
domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf, still a record high for this time
of year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
Stocks now stand at 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or
38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter
spikes in heating demand.
With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon
and winter winding down, traders said the slowdown in heating demand was
stirring concerns that gas prices could soon test the 10-year low of $2.231 hit
in late January.
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to
171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for
that week of 145 bcf.
A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed analysts expected
stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent
above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer
stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing
more supply into the market.
Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4
tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October
match last year's 2.2 tcf.
Prices as of 9:22 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.611 -0.073 -2.7% 2.586 2.673 38,517 201,166
NGc2 2.740 -0.084 -3.0% 2.7240 2.817 20,760 120,433
CLc1 104.65 1.41 1.4% 104.26 105.44 14,131 197,307
CLc2 104.97 1.37 1.3% 104.7 105.8 118,632 156,089
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.611 2.570 3.150 2.740 2.340 48.85 51.13
CLc1 104.65 99.83 97.33 103.84 95.45 65.37 27.68
(Reporting By Joe Silha)