* Moderate U.S. weather forecasts pressure prices early * Record high production, storage also weigh on prices * Recent gas rig count declines limit downside NEW YORK, Feb 21 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early Tuesday, as record high supplies and mild U.S. weather forecasts this week weighed on prices despite the recent slowdown in drilling that could eventually curb record high output. Recent declines in the gas drilling rig count - the count has fallen for six straight weeks to a 28-month low - and planned production cuts by several key producers like Chesapeake helped drive gas prices up 8 percent last week. But with production still running at an all-time high and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders remained skeptical of any upside without much colder late-winter weather to kick up heating demand. At 9:10 a.m. EST, the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 9 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $2.594 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.586 and $2.673. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next five days, then cool to seasonal or slightly below seasonal later this week and early next week. SUPPLY GLUT PERSISTS Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. (Drilling rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) On Friday, Encana said it would shut in 250 million cubic feet per day of North American gas production immediately and expects to reduce production by up to 600 mmcf per day by the end of the year. But many traders were still skeptical of planned production cuts, noting the reductions announced so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 4 percent. Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any significant slowdown in gas output until late this year at the earliest. STORAGE, THE BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES Despite last week's price gains, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could limit price gains this year. Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf, still a record high for this time of year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Stocks now stand at 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average, a huge cushion that can easily meet any late-winter spikes in heating demand. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the slowdown in heating demand was stirring concerns that gas prices could soon test the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 110 bcf to 171 bcf versus last year's drop of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf. A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The huge cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. Prices as of 9:22 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.611 -0.073 -2.7% 2.586 2.673 38,517 201,166 NGc2 2.740 -0.084 -3.0% 2.7240 2.817 20,760 120,433 CLc1 104.65 1.41 1.4% 104.26 105.44 14,131 197,307 CLc2 104.97 1.37 1.3% 104.7 105.8 118,632 156,089 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.611 2.570 3.150 2.740 2.340 48.85 51.13 CLc1 104.65 99.83 97.33 103.84 95.45 65.37 27.68 (Reporting By Joe Silha)