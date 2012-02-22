* Estimates for big weekly inventory draw prop up prices

NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Wednesday after early selling, propped up by expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report on Thursday and recent drilling declines despite still-high supplies and another week of fairly mild winter weather.

Planned output cuts by several key producers and a gas drilling rig count at a 28-month low have helped underpin prices over the last few weeks after the slide in late January to a 10-year low of $2.231 per million British thermal units.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs and inventories likely to end winter at a record high, most traders see only limited upside without much-colder late-winter weather to kick up heating demand.

The front-month March gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expires on Monday, edged up 1.7 cents to finish at $2.643 per mmBtu after trading between $2.532 and $2.663.

"The weather is getting milder and spring is right around the corner and even with a modestly strong withdrawal from inventory, ... (storage is) on a path to set an all-time record high level at the end of the winter heating season," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

After some mild midweek weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to seasonal or slightly below seasonal later this week and early next week.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat still sees above-normal temperatures dominating the eastern half of the nation in its 11-15 day outlook, with seasonal or below-seasonal readings only expected in the West.

SUPPLY GLUT PERSISTS

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

(Drilling rig graphic:)

Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second largest gas producer, reported Tuesday that it had curtailed about 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production.

But in the earnings report, the company said it expects 2012 net natural gas production to average 2.65 billion cubic feet per day, down only 100 million cfd, or 4 percent, from 2011.

On Friday, Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would immediately shut in 250 mmcfd of North American dry gas output and plans to reduce production by up to 600 mmcfd by the end of the year.

Many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 billion cubic feet per day, or more than 4 percent.

They note that the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

While low gas price could attract more demand from utilities and industry, most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

Most do not see any major slowdown in gas output until late this year, noting the recent slowdown in drilling has not yet been reflected in pipeline flows.

STORAGE, ALSO A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed inventory draws by about 530 billion cubic feet, or 33 percent, and left a huge cushion in storage that could cap price gains this year.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.1 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 42 percent drop.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.761 tcf, still a record high for this time of year.

(Storage graphic:)

Stocks are now 817 bcf, or 42 percent, above last year and 765 bcf, or 38 percent above average.

EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories fell last week by 158 bcf, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That would be well above the year-ago draw of 102 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 145 bcf and help whittle down some of the surplus.

But with extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon, traders expect plenty of excess gas to still be in storage at the end of the heating season. That could push prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January.

While some remain concerned that contractual obligations could force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements by March 31, others note talk that some pipelines and storage operators were showing some flexibility in end-winter inventory targets.

A Reuters end-winter inventory poll last week showed analysts expected stocks then at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf.