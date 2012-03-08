* Front month hovers just above January's 10-year low
* Mild weather on tap long-term for most of nation
* US crude futures rise early
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. natural gas futures
were slightly higher in early trading Thursday as the market
waited for government storage data due out later this morning
for directional signals.
Many traders said concerns over still-bloated inventories
and mild late-winter weather should weigh on prices already
mired near 10-year lows.
But others said a high number of nuclear power plant outages
and planned production cuts should limit more losses.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.304 per million British
thermal units in early activity, up 0.2 cent, after sliding as
low as $2.285.
The spot contract fell in late January to $2.231, the lowest
price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers
to announce production cuts.
STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for
this time of year, and with no extreme cold on the horizon,
stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high.
The weekly stock draw widened the inventory surplus to last
year and the five-year average, leaving both well above 700
billion cubic feet, a huge cushion to meet any spike in demand.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data will show a
draw of about 84 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30
a.m. EST, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's adjusted
drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week
of 92 bcf.
Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners
to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in
heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only
1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.
Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2
tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 17,800
megawatts, or 18 percent, on Thursday, up from 13,700 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,800 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for nearly the entire country.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of
691.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
PRICES: as of 8:45 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.311 0.009 0.4% 2.285 2.335 8,038 94,160
NGc2 2.411 0.011 0.5% 2.3840 2.424 4,048 48,128
CLc1 106.66 0.50 0.5% 105.91 107.16 38,969 332,561
CLc2 107.13 0.48 0.5% 106.38 107.63 9,828 98,196
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.311 2.510 3.000 2.720 2.270 37.95 52.32
CLc1 106.66 102.72 99.87 111 98.92 57.78 28.73
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)