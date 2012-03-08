* Front month hovers just above January's 10-year low * Mild weather on tap long-term for most of nation * US crude futures rise early * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday (Adds cash prices, byline, updates throughout) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of positive territory early Thursday, as the market waited for government storage data due out later this morning for better directional signals. Many traders said concerns over still-bloated inventories and mild late-winter weather should weigh on prices already mired near 10-year lows. But others said a high number of nuclear power plant outages and planned production cuts should limit more losses. Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.291 per million British thermal units in early activity, down 1.1 cents, after sliding as low as $2.283. The spot contract fell in late January to $2.231, the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers to announce production cuts. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard early near $2.24 on active volume near 790 million cubic feet, flat to Wednesday's average. Early Hub cash deals were done at about a 7-cent discount to the front month, little changed from deals done late Wednesday at about a 9-cent discount. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $2.47 on volume near 146 mmcf, up 3 cents from Wednesday's average of $2.44. STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and with no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to end winter at an all-time high. The weekly stock draw widened the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average, leaving both well above 700 billion cubic feet, a huge cushion to meet any spike in demand. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Most traders and analysts expect weekly data will show a draw of about 84 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EST, a Reuters poll showed, versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf. Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only 1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop. Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 17,800 megawatts, or 18 percent, on Thursday, up from 13,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,800 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal mercury readings for nearly the entire country. Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. PRICES: as of 9:07 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.291 -0.011 -0.5% 2.285 2.335 11,543 94,160 NGc2 2.390 -0.010 -0.4% 2.3840 2.424 5,171 48,128 CLc1 106.56 0.40 0.4% 105.91 107.16 50,407 332,561 CLc2 107.06 0.41 0.4% 106.38 107.63 16,228 98,196 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.291 2.510 3.000 2.720 2.270 37 52.32 CLc1 106.56 102.71 99.87 110.99 98.92 57.57 28.73 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)