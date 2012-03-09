* Front month just above January's 10-year low
* Mild weather on tap for most of nation
* US crude futures edge higher on upbeat economic data
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. natural gas futures
were slightly higher in early trade Friday, though still
hovering above 10-year lows, as crude futures eked out gains on
upbeat U.S. economic data that could signal a boost in
industrial demand.
But most traders said concerns over still-bloated
inventories and mild late-winter weather should weigh on prices
despite a high number of nuclear power plant outages and planned
production cuts due to the depressed prices.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.286 per million British
thermal units in early activity, up 1.4 cents, after sliding
Thursday to a contract low of $2.235, just above the January low
of $2.231, the lowest price for a front month since March 2002.
STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet,
below Reuters poll estimates for an 84 bcf drop and the
five-year average draw for that week of 92 bcf.
Stocks remain at record highs for this time of year,
standing more than 700 bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year
and the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 35 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the
five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 17,400
megawatts, or 17 percent, on Friday, up from 14,300 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 14,300 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for nearly the entire country.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for an eighth straight week to a 31-month low of
691.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)