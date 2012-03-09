* Futures hold above 10-year low as shorts cover

* Mild forecasts, record production limit upside

* Coming up: Preliminary Reuters oil inventory poll Monday (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, adds Baker Hughes rig data)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Friday, buoyed by technical buying after prices failed for a second day to sink to a 10-year low despite mild weather forecasts and record high supplies.

Chart traders said the gas market was oversold and due for a short-covering bounce after sliding nearly 9 percent this week to just above decade lows.

But few traders expect much upside in the near term, with winter demand fading, production running at or near all-time highs and inventories likely to end the heating season at a record high.

"The bears may be getting a bit uneasy and a modest round of short covering has occurred since yesterday. But by no means does it suggest that the (bearish) trend has changed," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report, noting gas has been in a technical downtrend for nearly a year.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 5.2 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $2.324 per million British thermal units after slipping early to $2.26, just above the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January.

Prices, which lost about 6 percent this week, dropped slightly on Thursday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet.

The draw was below the Reuters poll estimate of 84 bcf and well below the five-year average drop for that week of 92 bcf.

It did slightly trim the surplus to last year, but stocks remain at a record high for this time and stand more than 700 bcf, or over 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

MORE DOWNSIDE POSSIBLE

Storage is expected to end winter at an all-time high above 2.2 tcf, well over the previous record of 2.148 tcf from 1983 and a huge cushion to help meet any spikes in demand this year.

Traders also noted concerns that contractual obligations could force storage owners to cycle gas out of inventory before March 31 to meet minimum seasonal turnover requirements.

That could flood the market with even more supply, though some storage operators reportedly have been showing some flexibility in end-winter inventory targets.

With little or no cold weather expected for the rest of this month, traders said expectations were growing that prices will soon break to new lows, noting heating and cooling needs typically slow during the spring shoulder season.

The surplus could also pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a glutted market.

Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report range from 55 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 79 bcf.

SIGNS OF TIGHTENING

Cheap gas prices have led to a modest tightening in the market this year, helped by rising industrial use and more utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

Late-winter nuclear plant outages have been running well above normal, which also has helped boost daily gas demand.

EIA does expect gas consumption growth this year, primarily from power generators, to slightly outpace gains in production but probably not enough to balance an oversupplied gas market.

Planned output cuts by producers could also trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year.

WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?

Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the ninth straight week to 670, its lowest level since July 2009..

The count is hovering just six rigs above what would be the lowest since May 2002 when there were 640 gas rigs operating.

Producers keep slowing dry gas drilling operations in the face of historically low prices, but the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows.

Many analysts and traders remained skeptical that output will drop enough to significantly reduce supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

The EIA offered little hope for the bulls on Tuesday when it raised its estimate for marketed gas production growth this year for a second straight month.

The EIA expects 2012 gas output to be up 2.6 percent to a record 67.91 bcfd despite the slide in drilling and planned cuts by some key producers that have been squeezed by low prices.

Analysts say it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)