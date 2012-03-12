* Front month just above January's 10-year low
* Mild weather on tap for most of nation
* US crude futures slide more than $1/barrel early
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. natural gas
futures were about 5 cents, or more than 2 percent, lower early
Monday, but still above recent 10-year lows, as weaker crude,
mild weather and bloated inventories all weighed on sentiment.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.27 per million British
thermal units in early activity, down 5.4 cents, or a little
over 2 percent.
Last week the contract slid to $2.235, just above the
January low of $2.231, the lowest price for a front month since
March 2002.
STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet,
still at record highs for this time of year, and more than 700
bcf, or 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year
average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 55 bcf to 72 bcf versus last year's drop of 60 bcf and the
five-year average decline of 79 bcf for that week.
With no extreme cold on the horizon, stocks are likely to
end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600
megawatts, or 20 percent, on Monday, up from 14,500 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 14,700 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Sunday called for above or much-above-normal readings for about
the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings
only in the West.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of
670.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
PRICES: as of 9:11 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.268 -0.056 -2.4% 2.258 2.29 11,223 142,796
NGc2 2.372 -0.053 -2.2% 2.3600 2.393 3,873 63,175
CLc1 106.09 -1.31 -1.2% 105.83 107.56 44,929 279,597
CLc2 106.55 -1.32 -1.2% 106.31 107.94 15,198 94,290
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.268 2.490 2.960 2.740 2.210 37.37 48.19
CLc1 106.09 103.19 100.17 110.44 100.97 55.07 26.16
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)