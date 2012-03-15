* Front month still above Tuesday's 10-year low
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. natural gas
futures were about 4 cents, or 2 percent, lower early Thursday,
edging off amid ongoing concerns over mild weather and
expectations that weekly government storage data would show just
a slight drawdown from record high inventories.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.242 per million British
thermal units in early activity, down 4.2 cents, or a little
less than 2 percent.
On Tuesday the contract slid early to $2.204, the lowest
price for a front month in just over 10 years.
STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
fell to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for
this time of year, and more than 700 bcf, or 44 percent, above
last year and 792 bcf, or 48 percent, above the five-year
average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from
45 bcf to 73 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data
will show a draw of about 57 bcf when it is released today at
about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks fell an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year,
and on average over the past five years have dropped 79 bcf that
week.
With no extreme weather on the horizon, stocks are expected
to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the
previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.
The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.
OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET
Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600
megawatts, or 20 percent, on Wednesday, up from 15,800 MW out a
year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,200 MW.
Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply.
Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.
But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on
Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.
Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of
670.
The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling
to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in
spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still
produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in dry gas output.
A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count
would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable
forecasting flat to falling production.
Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the
gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any
major slowdown in gas output until late this year.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)