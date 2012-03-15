* Front month slips, remains above Tuesday's 10-year low

* Mild weather on tap for most of nation

* U.S. crude futures settle slightly higher

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday (Updates prices to settlement, recasts)

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, March 15 Front month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for a second straight day on Thursday on continuing concerns over a mild winter and inventories that remain bloated despite a weekly storage draw that came in above expectations.

Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 0.5 cent to settle at $2.279 per million British thermal units.

On Tuesday the contract slid to $2.204, the lowest price for a front month in just over 10 years.

The front month contract is also down nearly 13 percent so far this month as mild late-winter weather curbed heating demand across consuming regions.

But other contracts showed gains for a third straight day, as a high number of nuclear plant outages and planned production cuts are expected to encourage increased industrial demand in the coming months.

The May contract rose 0.4 cent to finish at $2.42, while summer months gained less than 1 cent each.

"Today's ever-so-slightly-more-than-expected storage withdrawal does nothing whatsoever to alter existing fundamentals. That said, natural gas is grappling with technical support, the forward curve seemingly more supported than the front, from a growing question mark on the potential for future production and drilling cuts," said Jay Levine, broker with enerjay, LLC in Portland, Maine.

On the storage front, Thursday's report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell 64 billion cubic feet last week, above Reuters poll estimates for a 57 bcf draw and the year-ago drop of 60 bcf.

But traders noted the drop was below the five-year average drawdown of 79 bcf for that week, and stocks, at 2.369 trillion cubic feet, are still 45 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

"The draw gave some short-term support, but I do not think it will be enough to stop the bearishness in this market. The temperatures across most of the Midwest are above-normal and there is unlikely to be much more weather demand from now on," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest in Chicago.

In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH slid 6 cents on average to $2.07, its lowest mark since September 2009.

Late Hub cash deals also eased to 20 cents under the front month contract, from deals done early Wednesday at about a 15-cent discount.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 7 cents to $2.15, also its lowest price since September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 2 cents lower on the day at $2.09.

STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

With extreme mild weather across much of the nation this week, most traders expect next week's EIA report to show an early injection into storage.

Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from a build of 7 bcf to 16 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of 20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.

Also with no extreme weather on the horizon, stocks are expected to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET

Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,700 megawatts, or 20 percent, on Thursday, up from 15,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,500 MW.

Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West.

Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of 670.

The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Edward McAllister; editing by Jim Marshall and Alden Bentley)