NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. natural gas futures reversed early losses on Thursday, rising 2 percent after weekly government storage data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown from winter inventories.

As of 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.317 per million British thermal units, up 3.3 cents, after climbing as high as $2.334 immediately following the release of the data.

Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell 64 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll estimates for a 57 bcf draw and the year-ago drop of 60 bcf.

But traders noted the drop was below the five-year average drawdown of 79 bcf for that week, and stocks, at 2.369 trillion cubic feet, are still 45 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level. [ID:nW1E8CI026