NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. natural gas
futures reversed early losses on Thursday, rising 2 percent
after weekly government storage data showed a
larger-than-expected drawdown from winter inventories.
As of 10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT), front-month April natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.317 per million British thermal units, up 3.3 cents, after
climbing as high as $2.334 immediately following the release of
the data.
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
fell 64 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll estimates for a
57 bcf draw and the year-ago drop of 60 bcf.
But traders noted the drop was below the five-year average
drawdown of 79 bcf for that week, and stocks, at 2.369 trillion
cubic feet, are still 45 percent above year-ago levels and
nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.
[ID:nW1E8CI026