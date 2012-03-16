* Front month remains above Tuesday's 10-year spot low * US crude futures end up nearly $2/barrel * Mild weather still on tap for much of the nation * Coming Up: CFTC futures trade data Friday (Updates prices to settlement, recasts) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. natural gas futures rose 2 percent on Friday, eking out a slight gain on the week, after tumbling early this week to their lowest mark in just over 10 years. Traders cited short covering ahead of the weekend, much stronger crude futures and a declining drilling rig count as reasons for the gains. But most expected little upside near-term, with mild late-winter weather expected to curb any late-season heating demand. Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.7 cents, or 2.06 percent, to settle at $2.326 per million British thermal units. The contract gained 0.2 cent on the week. On Tuesday the front month tumbled to $2.204, the lowest price for a spot contract in just over 10 years. Despite this week's gains, the front month is still down 11 percent so far this month amid concerns over bloated inventories and the mild weather. While the market remains vulnerable to more short covering rallies, most said the bearish fundamentals would continue to weigh on sentiment. "The surplus still building in inventory versus both last year and the five-year average is going to get harder and harder to work off with only weeks until the start of spring. As such, for the short to medium-term, I doubt natural gas is going to reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of time," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella. Cash prices were also doing little to support futures, with weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH down 6 cents at $2.01, its lowest mark since September 2009. Late Hub cash deals eased to 22 cents under the front-month contract, from deals done late Thursday at a 20-cent discount. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6 fell 3 cents to $2.12, also its lowest price since September 2009, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 1 cent higher on the day at $2.10. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories fell to 2.369 trillion cubic feet but remain 45 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With extreme mild weather across much of the nation this week, most traders expect next week's EIA report to show an early injection into storage. Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from a build of 7 bcf to 16 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of 20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf. Without some late-season cold or early heat, stocks are on track to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600 megawatts, or 20 percent, again on Friday, up from 14,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,600 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West. Baker Hughes drilling data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a 10th straight week to a 10-year low of 663. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production, but some traders think that number is still too high. Most market participants, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)