* Front month sinks overnight to lowest since February 2002 * Estimates for big storage build Thursday pressure prices * Mild weather forecasts, high production also weigh * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll Wednesday NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. natural gas futures fell to a 10-year low Wednesday for a second straight session on forecasts of mild weather in the Northeast and Midwest, plus expectations for a sizable inventory build on Thursday. Record-high temperatures in March stunted heating demand and kept gas prices on the defensive, particularly with production running at or near all-time highs and inventories still at a record high for this time of year. At 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), front-month April gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire later today, were down 2.5 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $2.183 per million British thermal units. The contract slid overnight to $2.171 which marked the lowest for the lead month since February 2002. Recent steep declines in gas drilling and planned production cuts by several producers have stirred expectations that bloated supplies might finally tighten, but traders said the reductions were not nearly enough to soak up all of the excess supply. Record high inventories at start of the spring and summer stock-building season have helped drive gas prices down more than 16 percent so far this month and more downside is possible unless weather demand picks up. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times climbing to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. HIGH PRODUCTION Gas prices have failed to garner support from recent Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the 11th straight week to 652, its lowest since May 2002 when there were 640 rigs operating. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The steady decline in gas drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale. Traders will be looking for some sign that output is slowing when the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday releases its gross natural gas production report for January. In late February, the agency reported a slight drop for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011. Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. INVENTORY GLUT U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that total gas inventories rose for the first time this year to 2.380 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time and more than 800 billion cubic feet, or nearly 55 percent, above the five-year average. The build came about two weeks earlier than usual and was the first time in five years that storage gained in that week. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The inventory surplus should provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until air conditioning demand picks up and slows injections. Storage is likely to finish the month at an all-time high of about 2.45 tcf, more than 55 percent above normal and easily beating the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 20 bcf to 56 bcf, with most expecting a build in the mid-40s. Stocks rose an adjusted 7 bcf for the same week last year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline. Traders said the huge storage overhang could drive prices even lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market. While cheap gas has slightly tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be very difficult for prices to move higher until production shows concrete signs of slowing. Prices as of 8:55 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu: LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.174 -0.034 -1.5% 2.171 2.199 2,443 64,976 NGc2 2.263 -0.031 -1.4% 2.2620 2.29 11,140 77,194 CLc1 106.10 -1.23 -1.2% 105.91 106.94 40,751 162,276 CLc2 106.63 -1.22 -1.1% 106.44 107.45 8,489 41,171 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.174 2.400 2.780 2.440 2.180 35.1 47.64 CLc1 106.10 106.36 101.51 108.31 104.83 51.44 24.53