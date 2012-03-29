* Front-month contract hits 10-year low after EIA data

* Mild weather forecasts, high production also weigh

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds EIA production data, quote, updates prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. natural gas futures tumbled o n T hursday, with the front-month contract ending at a 10-year low as mild weather and bearish inventory and production data undercut prices.

An early report by the Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.

The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to year-ago and the five-year average.

EIA later released data on gross natural gas production. The report, which showed that gas output in January had climbed to a record, only added to the selling pressure.

"Prices moved a bit lower (on the production data), but we were already trading down after the record injection this week," said Teri Viswanath, analyst at BNP Paribas in New York.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished 13.3 cents, or 5.8 percent, lower at $2.149 per million British thermal units after sinking late to $2.132, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

Despite declines in gas drilling and output cuts by some producers, record-mild March weather sharply slowed overall demand and helped drive futures prices down some 18 percent so far this month.

The front futures contract has dropped to a new 10-year low for three straight sessions, and more downside is expected.

Traders said record or near-record high gas production, primarily from shale, and a huge inventory overhang could drive prices to new lows this spring as weather demand fades.

Most traders remain skeptical of any upside without much warmer weather to kick up air conditioning demand.

AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times climbing above 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

INVENTORY WORRIES

The weekly inventory build was well above the Reuters poll estimate of 45 bcf and the 7 bcf gain for the same week last year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline.

Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents likely prompted more injections, particularly among economic players that use high-deliverability salt dome storage in the producing region.

The surplus to last year widened by 50 bcf to 816 bcf, or 50 percent. The excess to the five-year average jumped 65 bcf to a whopping 900 bcf, or nearly 60 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Injections this year have started about two weeks earlier than usual, and inventories are set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.

The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.

PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

A steady decline in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count has dropped for 11 straight weeks to a 10-year low of 652 - has stirred expectations that low gas prices would finally force producers to slow dry gas output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

EIA production data on Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record high of 72.85 bcf per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd set in November.

The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in January and February 2011, raised expectations that producers might finally be curtailing output.

"We thought December (production decline) was going to set the tone for the next few months, but the increase in January caught the market by surprise," BNP Paribas' Viswanath said.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)