* Front-month contract hits 10-year low after EIA data
* Mild weather forecasts, high production also weigh
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
(Releads, adds EIA production data, quote, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. natural gas futures
tumbled o n T hursday, with the front-month contract ending at a
10-year low as mild weather and bearish inventory and production
data undercut prices.
An early report by the Energy Information Administration
showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57
billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.
The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for
March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time
of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to
year-ago and the five-year average.
EIA later released data on gross natural gas production. The
report, which showed that gas output in January had climbed to a
record, only added to the selling pressure.
"Prices moved a bit lower (on the production data), but we
were already trading down after the record injection this week,"
said Teri Viswanath, analyst at BNP Paribas in New York.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange finished 13.3 cents, or 5.8 percent, lower at $2.149
per million British thermal units after sinking late to $2.132,
the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.
Despite declines in gas drilling and output cuts by some
producers, record-mild March weather sharply slowed overall
demand and helped drive futures prices down some 18 percent so
far this month.
The front futures contract has dropped to a new 10-year low
for three straight sessions, and more downside is expected.
Traders said record or near-record high gas production,
primarily from shale, and a huge inventory overhang could drive
prices to new lows this spring as weather demand fades.
Most traders remain skeptical of any upside without much
warmer weather to kick up air conditioning demand.
AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs at times
climbing above 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).
INVENTORY WORRIES
The weekly inventory build was well above the Reuters poll
estimate of 45 bcf and the 7 bcf gain for the same week last
year. The five-year average for that week is an 8 bcf decline.
Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash
discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents likely prompted
more injections, particularly among economic players that use
high-deliverability salt dome storage in the producing region.
The surplus to last year widened by 50 bcf to 816 bcf, or 50
percent. The excess to the five-year average jumped 65 bcf to a
whopping 900 bcf, or nearly 60 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Injections this year have started about two weeks earlier
than usual, and inventories are set to finish the month near 2.5
tcf, about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous
March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf
and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.
The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.
PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
A steady decline in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes
gas-directed rig count has dropped for 11 straight weeks to a
10-year low of 652 - has stirred expectations that low gas
prices would finally force producers to slow dry gas output.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
EIA production data on Thursday offered little hope for the
bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record high
of 72.85 bcf per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd
set in November.
The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first
measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in
January and February 2011, raised expectations that producers
might finally be curtailing output.
"We thought December (production decline) was going to set
the tone for the next few months, but the increase in January
caught the market by surprise," BNP Paribas' Viswanath said.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)