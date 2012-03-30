* Market stages technical bounce after 4-day sell-off
* Mild weather forecasts, high production limit buying
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. natural gas futures
edged higher early Friday on short-covering ahead of the weekend
after four straight losing sessions in the face of mild weather
forecasts and Thursday's bearish reports on inventory and
production.
Gas prices sold off sharply on Thursday, finishing down
nearly 6 percent after hitting a 10-year low on government data
showing an unexpectedly large weekly inventory build and record
high gas production in January.
Chart traders agreed the market was oversold and due for a
technical bounce after a four-day slide, but few expected much
upside, with inventories and production at record highs and mild
spring weather likely to further dampen demand.
At 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 0.8
cent at $2.157 per million British thermal units after sinking
overnight to $2.113, the lowest for the nearby contract since
February 2002.
Gas prices seem set to finish March down about 18 percent,
the biggest one-month dive in 19 months.
Without warmer weather to kick up air conditioning load or
concrete signs that production was slowing, most traders expect
gas prices to remain on the defensive.
AccuWeather.com still expects temperatures in the Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next 10 days, but traders said high readings in
the 60s Fahrenheit area were not likely to stir much demand.
PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
A steady decline in gas drilling - the Baker Hughes
gas-directed rig count has dropped for 11 straight weeks to a
10-year low of 652 - has stirred expectations that low gas
prices would finally force producers to slow dry gas output and
tighten supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
Energy Information Administration production data on
Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross
gas output climbing to a record high of 72.85 billion cubic feet
per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.
The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first
measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in
January and February 2011, had raised expectations that
producers might finally be curtailing output.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
INVENTORY WORRIES
Energy Information Administration data on Thursday also
showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 bcf
to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for
March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time
of year and sharply widened the already-huge surpluses to
year-ago and the five-year average.
Those on the high side of estimates said steeper cash
discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents likely prompted
more injections, particularly among economic players that use
high-deliverability salt dome storage in the producing region.
Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs.
Builds this year have started about two weeks earlier than
usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf,
about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous
March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf
and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.
The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.
Prices as of 9:05 a.m. EDT in $/mmBtu:
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
NGc1 2.165 0.016 0.7% 2.113 2.172 20,714 11,253
NGc2 2.284 0.014 0.6% 2.2350 2.289 5,304 118,913
CLc1 103.45 0.67 0.7% 102.95 103.69 45,237 309,064
CLc2 103.99 0.68 0.7% 103.48 104.21 9,863 85,596
TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol
NGc1 2.165 2.370 2.750 2.400 2.160 34.23 50.27
CLc1 103.44 106.4 101.61 108.75 103.39 44.03 25.75
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)