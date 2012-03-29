NEW YORK, March 29 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures slid to a new 10-year low on Thursday, pressured by forecasts for mild U.S. weather and by a government report showing a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

At 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 11.1 cents, or nearly 5 percent, at $2.171 per million British thermal units after sinking late morning to $2.157, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 45 bcf gain. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)