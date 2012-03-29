NEW YORK, March 29 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures slid to a new 10-year low on Thursday, pressured by
forecasts for mild U.S. weather and by a government report
showing a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.
At 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down
11.1 cents, or nearly 5 percent, at $2.171 per million British
thermal units after sinking late morning to $2.157, the lowest
for the nearby contract since February 2002.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total
domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet
to 2.437 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a 45 bcf gain.
