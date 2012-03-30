* Market slides for fifth day, front hits 10-year low
* Down 7 pct in week, 19 pct in March, 29 pct in Q1
* Biggest quarterly loss in 2 yrs, worst month since Aug '10
* Mild weather forecasts, high production weigh on prices
(Releads, adds quote, closing prices, Baker Hughes rig data)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 30 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended Friday with another slide to a 10-year low, as
light demand and record high supplies pressured prices in the
biggest quarterly decline in two years.
Several bearish reports late this week, including government
data on inventories and production and industry data on
drilling, combined to pound gas prices down nearly 7 percent
this week. The front month dropped for five straight sessions
and hit new lows four days in a row.
Gas futures fell 19 percent in March, their biggest monthly
drop since August 2010. The front contract also shed 29 percent
in January to March in the biggest quarterly decline in two
years.
Chart traders said the market was oversold and due for a
technical bounce after its recent slide, but few expected much
upside, with inventories and production still at record highs
and mild spring weather likely to further dampen demand.
The front-month gas futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange finished down 2.3 cents at $2.126 per
million British thermal units after sinking late to $2.101,
marking the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.
"The fundamentals have probably never been this bearish.
Storage is higher than its ever been at this time, and the
weather outlook is pretty mild," said Steve Mosley at SMC
Advisory Services in Arkansas.
But Mosley added, "We're at a critical juncture. Will cash
fall off a cliff next week or will it stabilize in the $2 area?"
Without warmer weather to kick up air conditioning load or
concrete signs that production is slowing, many traders expect
gas prices to continue to erode.
Extended forecasts have turned a bit cooler, but traders
said readings will not likely be cool enough to generate much
load, noting temperature averages were steadily rising now.
Private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted that cooler air was
focused along the East Coast and not the Midwest, which was
still seen as above normal.
PRODUCTION, ALSO A PROBLEM FOR BULLS
Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count rose
this week by six to 658 after hitting a 10-year low of 652 last
week. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in 12 weeks.
The relatively steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -
the gas count is still down nearly 30 percent since peaking at
936 in mid-October - has stirred expectations that low gas
prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and
tighten supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels,
primarily due to rising output from shale.
U.S. Energy Information Administration production data on
Thursday offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross
gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per
day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.
The slight drop the agency reported for December, the first
measurable decline since well freeze offs curbed output in
January and February 2011, had raised expectations that
producers might finally be curtailing output.
Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to
drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly, noting
the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays
still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any
reductions in pure dry gas output.
Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output
until later this year.
INVENTORY WORRIES
EIA data on Thursday also showed total gas inventories rose
last week by 57 bcf to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
The build, the second in 2012 and the largest ever for
March, drove stocks further into record territory for this time
of year and sharply widened the already huge surpluses to
year-ago and the five-year average.
Steeper cash discounts to futures last week of 15-25 cents
may have prompted more injections, particularly among economic
players that use salt dome storage in the producing region.
Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs.
Builds this year have started about two weeks earlier than
usual, and storage is set to finish the month near 2.5 tcf,
about 60 percent above normal and easily above the previous
March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 8 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted draw of 29 bcf
and the five-year average build for that week of 8 bcf.
The inventory surplus will provide a hefty cushion to meet
any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this
year. It is expected to grow further in coming weeks, at least
until stronger air conditioning demand slows builds.
