NEW YORK, April 5 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures lost ground early Thursday after a government report
showed another weekly inventory build well above market
expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported total
domestic gas inventories rose last week by 42 billion cubic feet
to 2.479 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a 34 bcf gain.
At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 3.4
cents, or 1.6 percent, at $2.107 per million British thermal
units after sliding to an intraday low of $2.088 right after the
report.
Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.14 area.