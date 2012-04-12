NEW YORK, April 12 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures extended gains early Thursday after a government report
showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories gained 8 billion cubic feet to
2.487 trillion cubic feet last week. Traders and analysts polled
by Reuters had expected a rise of 25 bcf.
At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), the front-month gas futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 8.5
cents, or 4.3 percent, at $2.069 per million British thermal
units.
Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading around $2.00 per mmBtu.
