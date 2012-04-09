* Front month hits lowest mark since February 2002 * Mild weather on tap for much of the nation * US crude futures sink $2/barrel early * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed to about 1 cent higher in early trade Monday, after tumbling in electronic trade to their lowest mark in just over 10 years. Concerns over mild spring weather and record high inventories and production were expected to continue to weigh on prices despite the return of weekday industrial demand following the long holiday weekend. New York Mercantile Exchange floor trading and electronic trade were closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday. Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.10 per million British thermal units in early activity, up 1.1 cents, after sliding to $2.061, the lowest price for a front month since February 2002. The front month lost 19 percent in March, its biggest monthly drop since August 2010. The contract also shed 29 percent from January to March to post in the biggest quarterly decline in two years. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard at $1.99 on volume near 933 million cubic feet, up 1 cent from Thursday's $1.98 average. Early Hub cash deals firmed slightly to about 10 cents under the front month, from deals done late on Thursday at a 13-cent discount. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate NG-NYCZ6, however, was heard near $2.18 on volume near 242 mmcf, down 1 cent from Thursday's average of $2.19. INVENTORY WORRIES EIA data on Thursday showed total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year.. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 11 billion cubic feet to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf. Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual. PRODUCTION NOT EXPECTED TO SLOW SOON Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count slid 11 to a 10-year low of 647, the 12th decline in 13 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies. But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale. U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last month offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third of the nation and in the Northwest and some below-normal readings in the mid-Continent. Nuclear plant outages were running at about 25,000 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Monday, near the same rate as a year ago and up from the five-year outage rate of about 23,500 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)