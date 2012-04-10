* Front month above Monday's 10-year spot chart low * Mild weather on tap for much of the nation * U.S. crude futures slip in early trade * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2 cents in early trade Tuesday, pressured again by mild spring weather and record-high inventories, but remaining above Monday's 10-year spot chart low. Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.085 per million British thermal units in early activity, down 2.2 cents, after sliding Monday to $2.061, the lowest price for a front month since February 2002. The front month lost 19 percent in March, its biggest monthly drop since August 2010, but has remained fairly sideways so far for April. Still most traders expect little upside, with no extreme cold or hot weather on the horizon to boost demand. RECORD INVENTORIES EIA data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year.. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 20 billion cubic feet to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf. Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual. PRODUCTION NOT SLOWING MUCH YET Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count slid to a 10-year low of 647, the 12th decline in 13 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies. But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale. U.S. Energy Information Administration production data last month also offered little hope for the bulls, with January gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third of the nation and along much of the West Coast and below-normal readings across the mid-Continent. Nuclear plant outages were running at about 25,000 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Tuesday, near the same rate as a year ago and up from the five-year outage rate of about 23,600 MW. Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)