NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. natural gas futures sank to their lowest mark in more than 10 years on Wednesday, sliding below $2 per million British thermal units, amid ongoing concerns about mild weather and record-high inventories and production.

As of 1:35 p.m. EDT, front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.002 per mmBtu, after dropping to $1.999, the lowest price for a front month since January 2002.