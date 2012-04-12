* Front month shoots up on EIA build, then hits new low * Record-high inventories keep prices under pressure * Moderate weather bestows a downbeat demand outlook * Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. natural gas futures ended down slightly on Thursday, with the front-month contract hitting its fourth straight 10-year low despite a brief rally after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories gained 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet last week. It was the fourth consecutive weekly build of the injection season but fell well short of forecasts for a rise of 25 bcf in a Reuters poll of analysts and traders. While the build drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year, it left the surplus to year-ago nearly unchanged but widened the excess to the five-year average. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 0.1 cent at $1.983 per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday high of $2.069 right after the report, then hitting a 10-year low of $1.971 later. With inventories driven to all-time highs by record production from booming shale gas output, traders say further price drops are expected this spring, at least until hotter temperatures boost demand by forcing consumers to crank up their air conditioners. "Natural gas remains in a long term downtrend and nothing has changed to suggest this trend is on the cusp of changing. The only action that will make the trend change quickly is a significant cut in production," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report. After a steady stream of bearish data on inventories, production and drilling over the last few weeks, the EIA storage report was seen as slightly supportive, but traders agreed the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices through most of this year. RECORD STORAGE, THE BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early. With stocks already at record highs for this time, analysts say the huge surplus could prove to be the biggest factor pressuring prices this year. While the build slightly trimmed the excess to the five-year average by 14 bcf, the total at 920 bcf, or 59 percent, is still a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage finished March at 2.480 tcf, about 60 percent, or 930 bcf, above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 19 bcf to 53 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf. The inventory glut could drive prices still lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again later in the injection season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION STILL AT RECORD HIGHS EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. EIA expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utility switching from coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market. While production is expected to slow later this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down about 31 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count had fallen to its lowest in 10 years. But rising output from shale has kept production growing. (Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for shale oil and shale liquids still produces plenty of associated gas. (Additional reporting By Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich and Alden Bentley)