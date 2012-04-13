* Front month hits lowest mark since January 2002
* Mild spring weather on tap for much of the nation
* U.S. crude futures edge lower in early trade
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. natural gas futures sank
to a fresh 10-year spot chart low for a fifth straight day on
Friday, hovering under $2 per million British thermal units amid
mild spring weather and ongoing concerns over record-high
supplies.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $1.998 per mmBtu, up 1.5
cents, after sliding to $1.959, the lowest price for a front
month since January 2002.
The front month lost 19 percent in March, its biggest
monthly drop since August 2010, and has fallen another 6 percent
so far in April.
Most traders expect few gains in the near term, with no
extreme cold or hot weather on the horizon to boost demand.
RECORD INVENTORIES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed total gas inventories rose by just 8 billion cubic feet
to 2.487 trillion cubic feet, below trade expectations in
Reuters survey for a 25 bcf gain, but above the year-ago rise of
7 bcf.
But storage remains at record highs for this time of year,
standing nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent
above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 19 bcf to 53 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf.
PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this week offered little
hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for
marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.
EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per
day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March
outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.
EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3
percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more
utility switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was
not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas
market.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down about 31 percent since
peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly
due to increased drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13
weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but
rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for about the
eastern third and western third of the nation and mainly normal
readings across the mid-Continent.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
24,000 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, up from about 23,700
MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,900
MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
