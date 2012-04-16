* Front month above last weeks' 10-year spot low
* Mild spring weather on tap for much of the nation
* U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. natural gas futures
remained above last week's 10-year low, rising back above the
key $2 per million British thermal units level, as the return of
weekday demand boosted prices despite mild weather and ongoing
concerns over record-high supplies.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.021 per mmBtu, up 4 cents,
after sliding Friday to $1.959, the lowest price for a front
month since January 2002.
Monday was the first day in six sessions the front month
failed to make a new low. The contract lost 5 percent last week
and 19 percent in March, its biggest monthly drop since August
2010.
But despite Monday's early gains, most traders expect little
upside in the near term, with no extreme cold or hot weather on
the horizon to boost demand.
RECORD INVENTORIES
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
total gas inventories rose by just 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487
trillion cubic feet.
But storage remains at record highs for this time of year,
standing nearly 56 percent above last year and about 59 percent
above the five-year average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 19 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42
bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average pace, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, or about
12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.
That could tank prices later in the injection season if
storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied
market.
PRODUCTION ALSO STILL AT RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook last week also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
EIA said it expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per
day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March
outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.
EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.3
percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more
utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was
not expected to be enough to tighten an over supplied gas
market.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936
in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased
drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14
weeks, sinking on Friday to its lowest level in 10 years, but
rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the western
two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings across the
eastern third.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
27,500 megawatts, or 28 percent, on Monday, up from about 26,200
MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 23,100
MW.
Traders said the outages should add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)