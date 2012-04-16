* Technical buying after last week's slide buoys prices * Record inventories and production limit upside * Moderate weather forecasts seen slowing overall demand * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday (Releads, adds quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday for the first time in five sessions, as technical buying lifted prices despite moderate U.S. weather forecasts and record-high supplies that should limit the upside. Technical traders, noting the nearby contract lost 5 percent last week in four of five sessions, said the market was oversold and due for a corrective bounce. They noted futures only open interest shot up more than 50,000 contracts to a record high of 1,296,228 last week as prices moved lower, indicating that new selling, not long liquidation was fueling the downside. Traders also said some supportive weather this week may have prompted buying. Early-week heat in the East and South could trigger some air conditioning load, while chilly weather next week, particularly in the Midwest, might stir heating needs. "Natgas futures are once again in the midst of a very modest short covering rally ahead of some pretty hot weather," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report. But he added, "All signs continue to point to gas remaining in the long term downtrend it has been in until there are significant production cuts announced." With storage at a record high for this time of year and production still running at or near an all-time peak, most traders expect prices to probe new lows, at least until some sustained heat forces homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners and boost demand. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3.5 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $2.016 per million British thermal units after trading between $1.976 and $2.03. The front contract hit a 10-year low of $1.959 on Friday. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast to average above normal this week, while the Midwest, another key gas consuming region, was expected to see mostly below-normal readings for the period. STORAGE, THE BIG WEIGHT ON PRICES Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early. Data on Thursday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that total gas in storage rose by 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet. While the build was well below market expectations and seen as slightly supportive, it drove stocks further into record territory for this time and left a huge surplus that could turn out to be the biggest pressure on prices this year. Inventories still stand at more than 900 bcf, or 59 percent, above the five-year average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 19 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 42 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, a physical impossibility if peak capacity estimates of 4.1 tcf are correct. That could tank prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an oversupplied market. PRODUCTION, ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 23 last week to 624, its lowest level since April 2002 when there were 613 rigs operating. The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the count is down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has stirred expectations that low prices were finally forcing producers to slow record gas output. (Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But an EIA report last week offered little hope for bulls. The agency again raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year, expecting output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcf daily. EIA also forecast a significant 4.3 percent gain in 2012 consumption, primarily due to more utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to wipe out excess supply. Even though production growth is expected to slow later this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, rising output from shale is likely to keep overall output up for the year. Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for shale oil and shale liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)