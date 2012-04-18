* Record inventories, production weigh on prices
* Moderate weather forecasts seen slowing overall demand
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports Thursday
(Releads, adds quote, price poll, updates with closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, April 18 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended unchanged on Wednesday in seesaw trade, with
concerns about record supplies driving the nearby contract to a
10-year low before technical buying temporarily lifted the
market.
Technical traders noted the front contract became very
oversold as it hit the new low. That prompted some shorts to
take profits, or cover, particularly ahead of a weekly gas
inventory report on Thursday.
Traders also said supportive weather may have triggered some
of the buying, with chilly Midwest temperatures expected to stir
some overnight heating demand.
But few traders expect much upside, with storage at a record
high for this time of year and production still running at or
near an all-time peak.
A Reuters price poll on Wednesday showed analysts expect
prices in 2012 to average $2.55 per million British thermal
units. If realized, that would be down 37 percent from last
year's average of $4.02 and the lowest annual average in 13
years.
"The (inventory) surplus is still building and is going to
lead to a premature filling of storage during the injection
season. For the short to medium term I doubt natgas is going to
reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of
time," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said.
But, he added, "Many participants at all levels of ...
trading ... are looking at the risk/reward ratio of being short.
It is changing as the price of natgas continues to decline."
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended flat from Tuesday at $1.951 per mmBtu after
sinking overnight to $1.94, the lowest for the contract since
January 2002. Other months ended lower.
Nearby gas has lost 9 percent so far this month and more
downside is possible without hotter weather to kick up demand.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast to
average above normal this week, then cool to slightly below
normal early next week. The Midwest, another key gas-consuming
region, should see mostly below-normal readings for the period.
HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS
Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs.
With stocks already at record highs for this time, storage
could turn out to be the biggest pressure on prices this year.
A report last Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed that gas in storage rose by 8 billion
cubic feet in the week ended April 6 to 2.487 trillion cubic
feet.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show gas
inventories rose last week by 25 bcf, according to a Reuters
poll of traders and analysts.
Stocks gained an adjusted 42 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 26 bcf.
While the expected weekly build would trim the surplus to
last year, the level at about 870 bcf, or 53 percent, would
still be a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in
demand or storm-related disruptions in supply.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, a physical
impossibility if peak capacity estimates of 4.1 tcf are correct.
That could depress prices later in the injection season if
storage caverns fill and force more gas into an oversupplied
market.
PRODUCTION AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the Baker
Hughes gas-directed count is down a third since peaking at 936
in October -- has stirred expectations that low prices were
finally forcing producers to slow record gas output.
(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
But an EIA report last week offered little hope for bulls.
The agency again raised its estimate for marketed gas production
this year, expecting output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day,
or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcf daily.
Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas production could take a
lot more time, noting increased drilling for shale oil and shale
liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in
the market after processing.
SIGNS OF TIGHTENING
Despite the oversupply, there are some signs that the market
has tightened this year. Coal-to-gas switching offers the best
chance of burning up some of the excess supply, analysts say.
Low gas prices have prompted utilities to switch from coal
to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 5 bcf per
day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year.
Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of
potential switching if gas prices fall a bit more.
A Bentek Energy report on Tuesday said gas demand from power
generators in the Southeast is averaging 7.3 bcf per day, or 35
percent, higher than year-to-date 2011 levels.
Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from
energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and
paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be
up about 0.5 bcf per day this year.
(editing by Jim Marshall)