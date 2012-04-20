* Front month hovers just above Thursday's 10-year low * Record inventories, production weigh on prices * Moderate weather forecasts seen slowing overall demand (Releads, adds quote, Baker Hughes rig data, closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. natural gas futures, backed by technical buying ahead of the weekend after three straight losing sessions, ended with modest gains on Friday, but mild weather forecasts and record-high supplies continued to limit the upside. While traders said the market was oversold and due for a rebound -- the front contract is down 9 percent so far this month and struck a 10-year low in eight of the last 10 sessions -- few expected much upside without hotter weather to stir more air conditioning demand. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 2 cents at $1.927 per million British thermal units after slipping overnight to $1.902, matching the lowest for the nearby contract since January 2002 hit on Thursday. "I think we saw a little short covering today heading into the weekend. It seems like (bearish) sentiment is changing and we may be getting close to a bottom," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella told Reuters, adding prices could slide another 25 cents or so from here. While traders agree downside momentum seems to be slowing, most expect more pressure on prices with weather forecasts so far showing no extreme heat or cold to significantly boost demand. Henry Hub cash prices for the weekend hit a 10-year low of $1.82 on Friday. A Reuters price poll on Wednesday showed analysts expect Henry Hub prices in 2012 to average $2.55. If realized, that would be down 37 percent from last year's average of $4.02 and the lowest annual average in 13 years. INVENTORY GLUT WEIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 25 billion cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The build, which matched the Reuters poll estimate, was seen as neutral, but it did drive stocks further into record territory for this time of year. While the surplus has dropped some in the last two reports, inventories are still running about 920 bcf, or 58 percent, above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. Concerns are growing that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again later this summer as storage caverns fill up in an already oversupplied market. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 35 bcf to 75 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 35 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf. PRODUCTION, STILL AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the U.S. gas-directed rig count rose seven this week to 631, only its third gain this year. The count hit a 10-year low just last week. (Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down a third since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record dry gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Even though production is expected to slow later this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, rising output from shale has kept output growing. The number of Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, climbed 10 to 1,155. The count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January. Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA recently raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year, expecting output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd. SIGNS OF TIGHTENING Despite the oversupply, there are some signs that the market has tightened this year. Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, analysts say. Low gas prices have prompted utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year. Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall a bit more. Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up about 0.5 bcf per day this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Alden Bentley)