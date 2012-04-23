* Front month hovers just above last week's 10-year low * Milder spring weather on tap for much of the nation * U.S. crude futures sink nearly $2 a barrel early * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. natural gas futures were little changed in early trading Monday, hovering just above the 10-year spot chart low under $2 per million British thermal units set last week. Some traders said the market was oversold and due for a bounce after sliding 9 percent so far this month. But most said mild spring weather and record supplies would continue to pressure prices until hot weather arrives to kick up air conditioning loads. Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $1.945 per mmBtu, up 1.8 cents, after sliding twice last week to $1.902, its cheapest price since January 2002. RECORD INVENTORIES U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from 35 bcf to 75 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up 7 from the previous week's 10-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for nearly the entire nation, with normal readings only on the West Coast. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,600 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Monday, down from about 30,500 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 22,700 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)