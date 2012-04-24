* Front month above last week's 10-year spot chart low
* Mild weather on tap long-term for much of the nation
* U.S. crude futures rise in early trade
* Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of positive territory early Tuesday,
hovering near the key $2 per million British thermal unit level
and remaining above last week's 10-year spot chart low.
While some traders said a 9 percent drop in the first half
of April left the market oversold and due for a bounce, most
expect little upside near-term, with mild spring weather on the
horizon and record supplies adding weight to the downside.
Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Thursday, were at
$2.00 per mmBtu in early trade, down 0.7 cent, after sliding
twice last week to $1.902, its cheapest price since January
2002.
HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS
U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed
total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet,
remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53
percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year
average level.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report
range from 35 bcf to 70 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and
a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week.
If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about
11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.
That could sink prices later in the injection season if
storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied
market.
PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS
The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered
little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its
estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third
straight month.
Production growth is expected to slow this year as low
prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the
Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936
in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased
drilling efficiency.
The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third
time this year, up 7 from the previous week's 10-year low.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
MORE FUNDAMENTALS
The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern
two-thirds of the nation, with normal readings only in the West.
Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about
25,100 megawatts, or 25 percent, on Tuesday, down from about
29,800 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of
about 22,700 MW.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)