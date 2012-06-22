* Front-month still under Wednesday's 4-week high
* Hotter weather back on tap in six to 10-day outlook
* Weekly storage data below average again
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes drilling rig data Friday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed in volatile trading early Friday, with most traders
expecting some profit-taking after nearby futures rose to their
highest level in about a month this week.
Weekly storage data came in below average on Thursday for an
eighth straight week, raising expectations that record-high
inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 21
weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
A stir in tropical activity and hot weather this week has
also kept traders cautious, but many noted if prices rise much
further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will
slow or reverse fuel switching by electric utilities.
As of 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 EDT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.593 per million British thermal units, up 1.1 cents, but the
contract moved in electronic trade between $2.542 and $2.621.
On Wednesday, the contract rose as high as $2.679, the
highest mark for a front month contract since the 3-1/2-month
high of $2.759 in mid-May. That jump was said to reduce the
appeal of gas over coal for power generation.
Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April,
nearby futures are up about 34 percent on signs record
production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more
electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
ANOTHER LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD
A gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories
rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet (bcf) to 3.006 trillion
cubic feet (tcf).
The build fell just short of Reuters poll estimates for a 64
bcf gain and again came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf
and the five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.
The build trimmed the surplus to last year to 680 bcf, or 29
percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to
641 bcf, or 27 percent.
But inventories remained at record highs for this time of
year, topping the 3 tcf mark at the earliest on record,
according to weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35
years.
Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a
level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region
stocks are at 83 percent of capacity.
Concerns remained that the storage overhang could still
drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to
climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.
DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS
Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more
gas-fired generators to produce power.
Traders waited for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report
on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig
count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the
lowest level in nearly 13 years.
A 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has raised expectations that producers are finally
getting serious about curbing record supplies.
But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to
higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces
plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after
processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a
record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it
sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power
sector, rising 4.1 percent.
ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS
The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of
the nation, with below-normal readings in western California and
much of the Northeast.
Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,300
megawatts, or 8 percent, on Friday, down from 10,400 MW out a
year ago, but up from a five-year outage rate of just 6,100 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a
low-pressure system just north of the Yucatan Peninsula with a
70 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico
accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20
percent of U.S. oil production.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)