* Gulf of Mexico storm concerns prompt short covering * Front month futures stall just under Wednesday's 4-week high * Heat expected over much of U.S. next week, not in Northeast * Coming Up: CFTC trade data Friday (Adds quote, storm data; updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday as forecasts of warm weather and concerns about a possible storm in the Gulf of Mexico prompted investors to cover short positions ahead of the weekend. Traders said follow-through buying after a supportive weekly inventory report on Thursday also helped drive prices higher. Weekly storage builds have come in below average for eight straight weeks, and record or near-record heat this week, particularly in the Midwest and East, has raised expectations that next week's report will show another light injection. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 4.3 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $2.625 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.542 and $2.664. The contract hit a four-week high of $2.679 Wednesday. For the week, the nearby contract gained 6.4 percent, settling higher in three out of five sessions. That followed a 7.3 percent rise the prior week. "A weekend is a nasty juncture to get such an upgrade of the first Gulf tropical storm of the season. It makes for an itchy and urgent trading environment to close out the week," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report. The U.S. National Hurricane Center gave a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico a 70 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours. Most early computer runs show the system heading east toward Florida. Several oil and gas companies started evacuating staff from offshore Gulf platforms as a precaution ahead of the potential storm, including Anadarko, Murphy and Shell. Signs that record production was slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation have helped underpin prices recently, which are up 38 percent from the decade low of $1.90 posted in mid-April. But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting inventories were still well above last year and the five-year average and offer a huge cushion that can help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year. Traders said more moderate forecasts for the Northeast and part of the Midwest next week could slow overall demand despite triple-digit heat expected in Texas and parts of the Southwest. AccuWeather.com expects Northeast and Midwest temperatures to average normal or slightly below normal next week, as highs slip into the 70s and low 80s degrees Fahrenheit (21-29 degrees Celsius) range. Some traders also cautioned that if prices rise much further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will slow or reverse fuel switching by electric utilities. RECORD STORAGE U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. The build fell just short of a Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 21 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 28 bcf to 680 bcf, or 29 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 25 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 641 bcf, or 27 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Inventories remain at record highs for this time of year, topping the 3 tcf mark at the earliest point ever, according to weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years. Storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near record high levels despite relatively low gas prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 21 to 541, its eighth drop in nine weeks and the lowest since August 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. But many analysts say that total output cuts estimated at about 1 bcf per day were not nearly enough to reduce supplies significantly. Most still expect production to average a record high for a second straight year. The problem is that producers are still drilling aggressively in higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that also produce plenty of associated gas. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)