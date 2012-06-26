* Front-month futures hit five-month high late * Broad-based heat stirs cooling load, drives gains * Storm Debby cuts some production, dampens Southeast demand * Coming Up: Reuters natgas storage poll Wednesday (Adds coal spread data) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday for a fourth session, with the front month notching a five-month high as warm U.S. weather forecasts for the next two weeks were seen forcing more homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. Gas prices have gained 10 percent in the last four sessions, driven by warmer forecasts and fears that the season's first named storm in the Gulf of Mexico would disrupt gas supplies. Tropical Storm Debby did shut in an estimated 5 billion cubic feet of Gulf gas production over the last few days, but traders said wind speeds that never topped 50 miles per hour (80 kph) were likely not powerful enough to do any lasting damage to offshore facilities. "The storm (Debby) was not a huge deal. There's no other reason we're up other than (the heat)," a Chicago-based trader said. Front-month July gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, ended up 7.3 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $2.767 per million British thermal units after climbing late to $2.78, the highest for the front contract since late January. Strength in the near contract narrowed spreads to winter for the third time in four sessions, with the December premium to July ending at 59 cents, down 1.9 cents from Monday and 31 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects widespread heat to blanket much of the United States for the next two weeks, with only some New England and West Coast states likely to see seasonal temperatures. Strong utility demand for gas as decade-low prices prompted more gas-fired generation has pared inventory builds to below average for eight straight weeks and helped pull a huge surplus to last year down 23 percent from late-March highs. But stocks are still well above last year and the five-year average, and many traders see only limited upside, noting inventories offer a huge cushion that can help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply. In addition, traders cautioned that if prices rise much further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will slow or reverse recent fuel switching by utilities that have been burning cheap gas rather than coal to generate power. They noted that the NYMEX eastern coal (Appalachia) to Henry Hub gas spread narrowed this week to its narrowest in nearly a year, briefly dipping to below $1.20 per mmBtu (gas premium). The spread does not include transportation costs. STORAGE BUILDS SLOW Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 15 rose by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. The build trimmed the surplus to last year by 28 bcf to 680 bcf, or 29 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 25 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 641 bcf, or 27 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders said decent demand last week should shrink both surpluses again in Thursday's storage report. Injection estimates range from 40 bcf to 55 bcf, with most in the 50 bcf area. Stocks rose an adjusted 84 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 85 bcf. Inventories remain at record highs for this time, breaking the 3 tcf mark at the earliest ever, and there are still concerns that the still-huge overhang could drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near-record-high levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 21 to 541, its eighth drop in nine weeks and the lowest since August 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. (editing by Jim Marshall)