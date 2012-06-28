NEW YORK, June 28 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and headed lower early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build slightly above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 3.063 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 52 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month August gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 10.4 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $2.694 per million British thermal units, a fresh intraday low at the time.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.81 area.

