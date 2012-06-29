* Near-term heat props up natgas futures prices * Milder extended forecasts could limit upside * Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious (Adds quote, monthly, quarterly data, updates closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. natural gas futures shrugged off bearish production data and ended higher on Friday supported by a vast heat wave that should extend into next week and force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. "There's still a lot of heat around, and it looks like we're in for some peak power gen (generation) load next week," a New York-based analyst said. But some traders expect the upside to be limited, noting the 11-15 day forecasts finally seem to be trending cooler. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat scaled back slightly its temperature outlook in the 11-15 day period but still expects warmth to continue in the lower Midwest and Southeast. Prices traded higher for most of the day even though Friday's Energy Information Administration data on lower 48 gross gas production in April likely disappointed the bulls, showing output rose for the first time in three months. The bearish production data was partially offset by the Baker Hughes rig report that showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the ninth time in 10 weeks to a fresh 13-year low. Front-month August gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 10.2 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $2.824 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.716 and $2.826. The July front-month contract hit a 5-1/2-month intraday high of $2.946 before it expired on Wednesday. For the month, the nearby contract gained more than 16 percent, backed by hot weather so far this summer and strong demand from utilities switching from coal to gas to generate power. It was the third straight monthly gain and the biggest since September 2009. Second quarter performance was also impressive, with the front contract logging a 33 percent rise, the biggest in more than four years. But year-to-date, the contract is still down more than 5 percent, not quite able to erase a first quarter slump after a mild winter slowed demand and left a huge inventory surplus. Despite recent gains, some traders caution that as gas prices near $3, utilities could start using more coal to generate power, which would slow demand for gas. ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD Most traders viewed Thursday's 57 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as bearish, noting it was above market expectations and could signal that some utilities had already switched back to coal from gas for power generation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total stocks climbed last week to 3.063 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year. But the build was well below last year's gain and the five-year average increase for that week. Storage builds have fallen below the norm for nine straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year down 26 percent from late-March highs. That trend has raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 20 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. But many traders remain skeptical of the recent move up, noting stocks are still well above last year and the five-year average and offer a huge cushion to help meet any spikes in weather-related demand or supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Total storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. Concerns remain that supplies could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 405 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 39 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's build of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for this week of 79 bcf. DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generation to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near-record-high levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical. EIA's gross gas production report on Friday showed that April output rose 0.8 percent from March to 72.48 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcf daily. Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and the lowest since August 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for a second straight week, and at 1,171 are just shy of the record high 1,193 hit six weeks ago. A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has stirred expectations that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)