* Hot weather expected to last through Saturday * Natgas prices near 7-month high * Coming Up: EIA gas storage data Friday (Adds closing prices, details) By Jeanine Prezioso NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Thursday buoyed by strong gas-fired power demand as scorching heat blazed through much of the U.S. and homes and businesses cranked up the air conditioning. Forecasters said to expect more hot weather after a reprieve early next week. Temperatures in New York reached into the high 90s in Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) and triple digits in Chicago on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com, sparking large demand for gas-fired power generation to power air conditioning. The extreme heat was expected to continue through Saturday, forecasters said. Front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended the session at $2.945 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up 4.6 cents, after trading as high as $2.957, the highest mark for a front month since early January, according to Reuters data. NYMEX was closed Wednesday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. While the heat was expected to subside after the weekend, forecasters said, another bout of hot weather is expected around the corner. "It looks like around mid-month the Northeast trough will be replaced with another similar ridge building west from the mid Atlantic Ocean hooking up with the mid U.S. ridge to form another hot week," said Jerry Paul, senior meteorologist with Weather Insight, a Thomson Reuters company, in Houston. Cash prices reflected demand for natural gas to fire up power plants to support cooling in homes and businesses. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana ended 12 cents higher at $2.90 per mmBtu, up from Tuesday's average of $2.78. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was up 23 cents to $3.23, and gas bound for Chicago NG-CHGC was 12 cents higher at $3. BLOATED INVENTORIES WITH LIGHT BUILDS Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 57 billion cubic feet to 3.063 trillion cubic feet. The build, while above Reuters poll estimates for a 52 bcf gain, fell well short of last year's gain of 84 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 85 bcf. It was the ninth straight week the build was below average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But below average builds have done little to stifle inventories, which continue to grow. Total storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release data on Friday showing the amount of gas injected into storage. The data is being released one day late due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Wednesday. A Reuters poll expects to see that 44 billion cubic feet of gas were injected into storage last week. Estimates ranged from a build of 37 bcf to 55 bcf. Stocks rose an adjusted 90 bcf in the same week last year and the five-year average for that week is a build of 79 bcf. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND RISES, GAS RIG COUNT DROPS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows and prompted many utilities to switch from coal to gas to produce power. Gas production is still flowing at near-record-high levels. The EIA's gross gas production report last Friday showed that April output rose 0.8 percent from March to 72.48 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcf daily. This, even as data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and its lowest level since August 1999 hinting at a decline in production. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) MORE FUNDAMENTALS Some half a million U.S. homes and businesses remained without power on Thursday from Ohio to Virginia due to violent storms that damaged electrical equipment last week. Even as temperatures soared, utilities said some customers could remain without power for the rest of the week. Power prices sky rocketed in some regions on Thursday. U.S. Midwest power prices were more than $1,000 per megawatt hour as demand rose, for at least one hour, on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the western half of the nation and along the Gulf Coast of Texas, with normal readings in the Mid-Continent and below-normal readings in the Northeast and Southeast. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,800 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Thursday, up from 4,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 4,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)