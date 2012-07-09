* Technical buying after Friday's slide props up market
* Warmer extended forecasts help boost prices
* Expectations for light storage build also lend support
* Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday, backed by technical buying after Friday's
steep slide and slightly warmer extended weather forecasts that
should stir more demand after a break this week from the recent
heat wave.
Record heat last week over much of the nation drove
front-month gas prices above $3 per million British thermal
units for the first time in six months before profit-taking
pressured the market lower.
"Today's price rally is a bit of short covering after
Friday's decline coupled with a bit of positioning to what is
likely to be a bullish injection report this week," Energy
Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.
Most traders agreed expectations for a very light weekly
inventory build on Thursday also lent some support to prices.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 10.7 cents, or nearly 4 percent, at $2.883 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.776 and
$2.896.
On Friday, the nearby contract climbed to $3.06, its highest
since early January, before settling down nearly 17 cents, or
5.7 percent, at $2.776.
Strength in the near contract narrowed spreads to winter
months, with the December premium to August ending at 49.8
cents, down 2.5 cents from Friday and 37 percent below its peak
this year of 79.3 cents set a month ago.
A warm summer so far and strong demand from utilities
switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power have helped
drive futures up more than 50 percent since posting a 10-year
low of $1.902 in April.
But many traders remain skeptical of the recent move up,
noting storage is still at record highs for this time of year
and remains well above last year and the five-year average.
Some also caution that as gas prices near $3, utilities are
likely to use more coal to generate power, which would slow
overall demand for gas.
After near normal temperatures this week in the Midwest and
Northeast, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said the 6-10-day
forecast had turned a bit warmer for northern tier states, with
readings across the South expected to remain near normal.
LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last
week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week
ended June 29 fell by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion
cubic feet. The lower-than-expected gain was viewed as bullish.
Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm
for 10 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year -
now at about 602 bcf - down by a third from late-March highs.
That trend has raised expectations that record-high
inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19
weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the
five-year average to shrink again in Thursday's report, with
early injection estimates ranging from 19 bcf to 29 bcf versus
last year's adjusted build of 87 bcf and the five-year average
increase for that week of 90 bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
But total storage is still at record highs for this time of
year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally
reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84
percent of estimated capacity.
The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 355 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf.
Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.
PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from
January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time
peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output
cuts by several key producers.
Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count rose last week by 8 to 542 after sliding to a 13-year low
the prior week. It was the first gain in 7 weeks.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine
months has stirred expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
The problem is that horizontal rigs, the type most often
used to extract oil or gas from shale, are hovering just shy of
the record high 1,193 hit in May.
Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.
That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Tim
Dobbyn)