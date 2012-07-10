* Profit taking after Monday's gain pressures prices * Warmer extended forecasts help limit downside * Expectations for light storage build also lend support * Coming Up: Reuters natgas storage poll Wednesday (Adds quote, spread data, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply lower on Tuesday, pressured by profit-taking and technical selling after Monday's big run up and by moderate weather this week that has slowed overall demand. Record heat last week over much of the nation briefly drove front-month gas prices above $3 per million British thermal units for the first time in six months before profit-taking pressured the market lower. "The market is correcting a little. As gas prices near the $3 mark, we may be losing some coal switching demand," a Pennsylvania-based trader said, noting there was decent technical resistance, or selling, between $2.90 and $3. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 14.6 cents, or 5.1 percent, at $2.737 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.734 and $2.915. The nearby contract rallied nearly 4 percent on Monday. Weakness in the front contract sharply widened spreads to winter months, with the December premium to August ending at 55.6 cents, up 5.8 cents from Friday but 30 percent below its peak this year of 79.3 cents set a month ago. Despite today's pullback, many traders do not expect much more downside in the near term, with another light weekly inventory build expected on Thursday and more heat in the forecast, particularly for the Midwest. "The (6-10 day) forecast has shifted hotter today to include widespread mid 90s across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic and upper 80s or greater in the Northeast," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report. A warm summer so far and strong demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power have helped drive futures up about 50 percent since posting a 10-year low of $1.90 in April. Even if the weather stays hot, some expect any upside to be difficult, with inventories still at record highs for this time and well above last year and the five-year average. Some also caution that as gas prices top $3, utilities are likely to turn back to coal to generate power, which would slow overall demand for gas. MORE BELOW AVERAGE STORAGE BUILDS Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 29 rose by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion cubic feet. The lower-than-expected gain was viewed as bullish. Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 10 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year - now at about 602 bcf - down by a third from late-March highs. That trend has raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average to shrink again in Thursday's report. Injection estimates range from 18 bcf to 34 bcf, with most in the mid-20s. Stocks rose 87 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 90 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage is still at record highs for this time of year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 355 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers. In its July Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA raised its estimates for marketed gas production and consumption growth in 2012. The agency expects marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.8 bcf per day, or 4.2 percent, to a record 68.98 bcfd. Consumption this year is seen climbing by 3.3 bcfd, or 4.9 percent, to 69.91 bcf daily. EIA expects a 21 percent jump in electric power use in 2012, primarily driven by utilities switching from coal to gas, to more than offset declines in residential and commercial use. A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling rigs in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The problem is that the number of horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, is hovering just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May. Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Carol Bishopric)