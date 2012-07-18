* Northeast heat, unexpected nuke outages drive gas higher * Estimates for light inventory build Thursday also lend support * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports on Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates with closing prices) By Joseph Silha NEW YORK, July 18 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended 6 percent higher on Wednesday as widespread heat across much of the nation and several unexpected nuclear plant outages triggered strong demand for gas. Traders said unexpected outages at four U.S. East Coast nuclear power plants on Wednesday helped drive the gains. The outages, totaling about 3,500 megawatts, could add as much as 700 million cubic feet, or more than 1 percent, to daily gas demand. One unit, Constellation Energy's 855-MW Calvert Cliffs in Maryland, was already back on line early Wednesday after the company fixed a small leak. Record or near record heat, particularly in the Northeast this week, has stirred more demand for gas by forcing homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. Some support also came from expectations for another light weekly inventory build on Thursday, traders said. "Weather (heat) was the big early driver. Multiple nuclear reactors (went) offline today due to unplanned maintenance issues. Also looming out there is the storage picture," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 17.7 cents, or 6.3 percent, at $2.973 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a two-week high of $3.02. It was the biggest one-day gain for the nearby contract in a month. Front-month prices were up nearly 10 cents early, but questions arose about a possible error trade after prices shot up another 13 cents in less than a minute. But NYMEX parent CME Group said there was no trading error in the swift run-up that took place at 10:17 a.m. It said the system functioned as designed, initiating a pause in trading that lasted between 5 and 20 seconds to prevent excessive price movements from cascading stop orders. Strength up front sharply narrowed spreads to winter months, with the December premium to August ending at 43.1 cents, down 8.9 cents, or 17 percent, from Tuesday's settle and 46 percent below its peak this year of 79.3 cents hit in mid-June. After a hot start to the week, forecaster AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to moderate to near normal later this week before warming slightly again at times next week. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS A Reuters poll of industry traders and analysts on Wednesday showed most expected stocks to have gained 34 billion cubic feet last week, a build that would again sharply cut the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average. Stocks rose an adjusted 67 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 74 bcf. But despite a string of below-average storage builds this summer due to heat, inventories are still at record highs for this time and well above last year and the five-year average. Last week's storage report from the Energy Information Administration showed that total U.S. gas inventories for the week ended July 6 rose by 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet. The weekly injection - above market expectations - sharply trimmed the surplus to last year by 54 bcf to 548 bcf, or 21 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 57 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 516 bcf, or 20 percent above average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Weekly builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 11 straight weeks and have helped pull the surplus to last year down by 38 percent from late-March highs. Traders expect that trend to continue in the next two reports. But total storage stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until the first week of September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 300 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. NEAR-RECORD PRODUCTION While gross U.S. gas production has slowed slightly from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite sharp declines in dry gas drilling. Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 last week to 522, the seventh decline in eight weeks and the lowest count since August 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, while down slightly last week to 1,166, are not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit seven weeks ago. Drillers this year have shifted rigs away from dry gas operations to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA last week said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to rise by 4.2 percent to a record 68.98 bcf per day, easily beating last year's record of 66.22 bcfd. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Andrew Hay)