NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. natural gas futures extended early gains on Wednesday, jumping as much as 8 percent to over $3 per million British thermal units on the unexpected closing of several nuclear plants and high gas demand for power production to meet cooling needs.

Extended heat over much of the nation and the surprising closure of four nuclear power plants on the U.S. East Coast overnight pushed front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange to $3.02 per mmBtu at just after 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), their highest mark since reaching a six-month peak of $3.06 on July 6.

The CME Group said there was no trading error in the swift price run-up, and that the market functioned properly.

"CME Group Stop Logic was triggered at 10:16 a.m. ET for 10 seconds in our Henry Hub Natural Gas futures contract on Globex," said Chris Grams, a spokesman in Chicago in an email. The "Stop Logic" mechanism sets off a momentary pause in trading, which lasts between 5 and 20 seconds, "to prevent excessive price movements from cascading stop price orders" and allowing the market to regain its equilibrium.

As of 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT) prices had scaled back to $2.941 per mmBtu, still up about 14 cents, or 5 percent.

The idled nuclear plants, in New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Maryland, totaled near 3,500 megawatts, which could increase demand for gas by as much as 700 million cubic feet per day. They also come amid heavy heat lingering across much of the eastern U.S. that has strained power grids.

Total nuclear power plant outages were running at about 9,200 megawatts, or 9 percent, on Wednesday, up from about 7,500 MW out Tuesday, 5,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,100 MW.

Traders also expect a lighter-than-average weekly storage build when data is reported on Thursday. If the weekly build comes in near Reuters' expectations for a 21 bcf to 46 bcf build, it will be the 12th straight week inventory builds have been below the seasonal norm.

Stocks rose an adjusted 67 bcf for the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 74 bcf that week.

But most traders expect prices will have a hard time remaining above the $3 level, where gas tends to lose its appeal over coal for power generation. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan and Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)