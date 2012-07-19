NEW YORK, July 19 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and edged higher early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.163 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed 4.2 cents, or 1.4 percent, to an intraday high of $3.015 per million British thermal units.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at $2.94.

