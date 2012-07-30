* Front-month Sept. still below last week's 7-month high * Heat still on tap in most long-term outlooks * Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 4 percent in early trading Monday, but the new front-month September contract remained below last week's seven-month spot chart high. Traders said continued heat and a stir in tropical activity were helping to push prices higher, but most expect they will have a hard time remaining well above the $3 level, where gas tends to lose its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.141 per million British thermal units, up 12.6 cents, or a little more than 4 percent. The August contract rose as high as $3.196 last week, its highest mark since December. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 in late April, gas futures are up 65 percent on signs that record production is slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to gas. ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet. The build matched Reuters poll estimates, but fell well short of last year's gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 61 bcf. It was the 13th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms. Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 16 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. Last week's injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 487 bcf, or 18 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess to the five-year average to 435 bcf, or 16 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage stands about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 18 bcf to 33 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf. PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. dropped for a ninth time in 10 weeks this week, sliding 13 to 505, the lowest level in 13 years, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. The gas rig count is down 46 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The nine-month-long drop has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the third straight week, dropping 13 to 1,151. But the horizontal count is down just 3.5 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May. Dry gas drilling has become uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing. Rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow overall dry gas production, which is still flowing near record high levels. Oil-directed horizontal rigs now represent about 70 percent of the total horizontal count, up from just 53 percent at the start of the year and 43 percent one year ago. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast. On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 7,800 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, on Monday, down from 8,200 MW out on Friday, bit well above the 5,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,300 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands had a 20 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours as it moved westward. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)